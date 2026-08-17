Drones Target Kurdistan Government Office Amid Rising Tensions

Two drones targeted the Kurdistan Regional Government's prime minister's office in northern Iraq from Iranian territory, with no casualties reported. Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned the attacks, underscoring the ongoing tensions between Iran and the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, which has faced repeated drone and rocket assaults.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 14:39 IST
Drones Target Kurdistan Government Office Amid Rising Tensions
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In a concerning development, two drones struck at the office of the Kurdistan Regional Government's prime minister on Monday, though no casualties were reported. According to a statement by the KRG security agency, the drones were launched from Iranian territory.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. Historically, Iran and its allied armed groups have accused Iraq's Kurdistan region of sheltering Iranian Kurdish opposition factions, which Tehran considers threatening to its security. In response, Kurdish authorities firmly deny any allegations of facilitating threats to neighboring countries.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned the attacks on social media platform X, labeling them as a reckless escalation threatening regional security. This incident follows a history of drone-related assaults on the region, including significant attacks on Kurdistan's oil fields in July 2025, and a deadly drone strike on the Khor Mor gas field in April 2024.

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