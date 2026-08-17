Iran Rebukes US Violations: MoU and Security Amid Diplomatic Endeavors
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei criticizes the United States for violating a mutual understanding agreement, rendering the 60-day negotiation period irrelevant. Iran maintains its policies independently, focusing on national interests and security while pursuing stronger diplomatic relations with neighboring countries.
- Country:
- Iran
In a strong rebuke to the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated on Monday that the 60-day period for discussions outlined in the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is no longer valid, due to alleged widespread violations by the US shortly after signing the agreement.
Baghaei emphasized that Iran's policies are not swayed by external pressures, asserting that the Islamic Republic decides based on its national interests and security priorities. The understanding originally aimed at lifting sanctions and addressing nuclear issues, but discussions never commenced due to reported US infractions, leaving the 60-day window obsolete.
While Iran focuses on managing domestic affairs and ensuring security readiness, Baghaei affirmed the country's commitment to enhancing diplomatic relations with regional neighbors as a Foreign Ministry responsibility. Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf declared Iran's military and political triumph over conflicts instigated by the US and Israel, labeling the MoU a diplomatic victory.
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