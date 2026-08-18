Scaling Back the Shield: A Shift in US-South Korea Military Exercises
U.S. Forces Korea Commander Xavier Brunson visited South Korea to discuss plans to reduce the scale of the Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercise. This follows President Donald Trump's directive to the Pentagon to significantly decrease the scope of this annual joint military operation.
In a strategic move that alters longstanding military operations, U.S. Forces Korea Commander Xavier Brunson met with South Korean defense officials to address proposed cuts to the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise.
This discussion comes in the wake of a directive from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has ordered the Pentagon to significantly reduce the scale of the annual joint military drills with South Korea.
The decision marks a significant shift in military policy and could impact the future of U.S.-South Korea defense relations.
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