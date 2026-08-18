Standoff at the Strait: U.S.-Iran Tensions Reshape Global Energy Flow

Iran has announced it will keep the Strait of Hormuz shut until the United States fulfills conditions from a June interim deal. Chief Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf emphasized this stance during a parliamentary session, reflecting a sharp escalation in bilateral tensions.

Among the demands are the lifting of U.S.-imposed sanctions on Iranian oil, unblocking Iranian ports, releasing Tehran's frozen assets, and halting military threats. The initial memorandum of understanding between Iran and the U.S., signed on June 17, collapsed after disagreements over Strait control.

President Donald Trump declared the deal void on July 7, with Iran's foreign ministry subsequently suspending cooperation. As a result of these diplomatic setbacks, Iran is adopting a "fully offensive" posture, heightening concerns over the potential impacts on global energy markets.