States Challenge Meta Over Social Media's Impact on Youth

The trial between Meta Platforms and a coalition of 29 U.S. states opens in California federal court, centering on claims that Facebook and Instagram designs damage young users' mental health. Attorneys for Colorado, California, New Jersey, and Kentucky are spearheading the case.

The states argue that Meta's platforms are addictive to young users and have misled consumers regarding safety, while Meta counters these claims, denying any misleading practices. The court will also examine Meta's data collection practices involving minors, accused of breaching federal law.

Meta, facing demands for substantial penalties and platform changes, contends the accusations are baseless. This high-stakes trial reflects a global reevaluation of social media's effects on youth and is drawing international attention to Meta's practices.