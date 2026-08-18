New Zealand to Host First State of Origin Match in 2027

New Zealand will host a State of Origin rugby league match for the first time, with Auckland's Eden Park confirmed as the venue for Game Two of the 2027 series on 16 June. The historic fixture is expected to bring more than 10,000 Australian visitors across the Tasman and generate an estimated $17.4 million for the New Zealand economy, giving the country one of its biggest international sporting attractions of the year.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston described securing the match as a major milestone for New Zealand's events sector, with the rivalry between the New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons carrying a large following in Australia and among rugby league supporters internationally. Hosting one game in Auckland gives Kiwi fans a rare opportunity to experience the contest in person while creating a significant tourism opportunity for hotels, restaurants, bars, transport providers and other local businesses.

Eden Park prepares for historic rugby league night

Game Two will bring one of Australian sport's most recognisable rivalries to Eden Park, adding another major international fixture to Auckland's events calendar. Thousands of supporters are expected to travel from Australia specifically for the match, while strong domestic interest could draw fans to Auckland from other parts of New Zealand.

Upston said the event offers New Zealand an opportunity to demonstrate its hospitality to international visitors while showcasing Auckland and the country to audiences watching from overseas. The Government expects the benefits to extend beyond ticket sales because travelling supporters typically spend on accommodation, food, transport, entertainment and other tourism experiences during their stay.

The fixture is being supported by the Government's Major Events Fund and Auckland Council Events through Tātaki Auckland Unlimited. Fans can already pre-register for tickets, with general ticket sales scheduled to begin in November.

Bringing State of Origin to New Zealand also builds on the country's established rugby league audience. Australian NRL clubs have significant followings among Kiwi supporters, while the presence of New Zealand players throughout the competition has created strong connections between the two countries' rugby league communities.

Recent NRL event shows appetite among Kiwi fans

The Government pointed to February's NRL All Stars event in Hamilton as evidence of the demand for major rugby league fixtures in New Zealand. More than 18,000 spectators attended the event, while over 10,680 domestic and international visitors travelled to the region, generating more than 7,000 visitor nights.

Those figures provide an indication of how sporting events can benefit a host city beyond the stadium itself. Visitors staying overnight can spread spending across accommodation providers and hospitality businesses, while those extending their trip can take economic activity into other regions.

The State of Origin fixture is expected to operate on a much larger international scale, particularly given the projected arrival of more than 10,000 Australian visitors. Its June timing could also provide additional visitor spending during a period outside New Zealand's traditional summer tourism peak.

Major events form part of wider tourism strategy

State of Origin joins several sporting events backed through the Major Events Fund that the Government says are producing tourism and economic benefits. The 2026 New Zealand Open has been highlighted for supporting local economic activity while promoting the country's golf courses, landscapes and visitor experiences to international audiences.

The inaugural Supercars Double Header in Taupō and Christchurch also attracted around 3,000 international visitors. Many travelled beyond the host locations during their stay, showing how a major event can encourage spending across several parts of the country rather than concentrating all of its economic impact around a single venue.

Upston said events such as State of Origin, Supercars and the New Zealand Open help strengthen New Zealand's reputation as an international events destination while supporting businesses and communities at home.

For rugby league fans, attention now turns to 16 June 2027, when the Blues and Maroons will take their rivalry onto New Zealand soil for the first time. For Auckland's tourism sector, the match represents something broader: a chance to turn one night of elite sport into millions of dollars in visitor activity and international exposure.