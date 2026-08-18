India Adds 405 Defence Items to New Indigenisation List

India has identified another 405 strategically important defence items for domestic production, opening an estimated Rs 3,070 crore business opportunity for Indian manufacturers as the country pushes to reduce its reliance on imported military equipment and components.

The Department of Defence Production under the Ministry of Defence has notified the sixth Positive Indigenisation List, covering equipment ranging from aircraft and armoured vehicle components to missile systems, warship parts and defence electronics. Once these products are successfully developed in India, they will be procured from domestic industry rather than sourced from overseas suppliers.

Of the 405 items, 389 belong to Defence Public Sector Undertakings, while 16 are associated with the Indian Coast Guard. The list includes Line Replaceable Units, sub-systems, sub-assemblies, components, spares and raw materials used across major defence platforms.

Aircraft, missiles and warships covered by new list

The latest list touches several important platforms operated by India's armed forces. Aviation-related items are connected with the Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Su-30MKI fighter aircraft, Light Combat Aircraft and AL-31FP engine.

Components associated with the T-72 and T-90 tanks and BMP-II infantry combat vehicle are also included, alongside items required for warships. Missile-related systems cover Konkurs-M, Invar and Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile systems, giving domestic companies opportunities across multiple areas of military manufacturing.

Defence electronics form another significant part of the programme, including equipment linked to radars, sonars, fire control systems and satellite communications. High Explosive Anti-Tank ammunition and other critical equipment are also among the products selected for indigenous development. Each item comes with an indicative indigenisation timeline, giving manufacturers a clearer idea of when domestic development is expected to be completed.

MSMEs offered a larger role in defence manufacturing

Defence Public Sector Undertakings and the Indian Coast Guard will pursue development through different routes, including their respective Make procedures and in-house programmes. Private industry will participate in the process, with particular attention being given to micro, small and medium enterprises.

The model creates opportunities for companies that may not manufacture complete aircraft, missiles or ships but have the technical capability to produce specialised components, materials and sub-systems. Building such a supplier network can help keep a greater share of defence spending within India while developing manufacturing knowledge that would otherwise remain tied to overseas suppliers.

The sixth list forms part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat push in defence manufacturing, where import substitution is being used to encourage investment, technology development and stronger domestic supply chains.

The Ministry expects the latest round to expand business opportunities for Indian manufacturers while supporting innovation and reducing dependence on foreign sources for equipment considered strategically important.

SRIJAN programme records growing domestic production

The SRIJAN Defence Portal has become a central part of the indigenisation effort since the Department of Defence Production launched it in August 2020. Defence PSUs and Service Headquarters use the platform to offer items to Indian companies, including MSMEs and start-ups, for domestic development and production.

More than 33,000 defence items had been offered for indigenisation through the portal by June 2026. The first five Positive Indigenisation Lists accounted for 5,012 of those products, showing the scale at which the programme has expanded before the latest 405-item list was added.

More than 15,700 defence items have already been successfully indigenised, according to government figures. Their domestic production has generated an estimated import substitution value of around Rs 9,000 crore over the past five years.

Defence PSUs have also placed procurement orders, including in-house production, worth approximately Rs 10,000 crore with domestic vendors up to March 2026.

The sixth Positive Indigenisation List now adds another layer to that effort, linking major military platforms with Indian suppliers and creating a defined pipeline of components that the Government wants to see designed, developed and manufactured within the country.