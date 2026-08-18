Women in Media Mentoring Builds Skills for Future Careers

Young women hoping to build careers in journalism and communication received a closer look at the opportunities, pressures and responsibilities of the industry during the annual Women in Media and Communication Speed Mentoring Session held in Pretoria last week.

Hosted by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in partnership with Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), the 2026 event brought students together with established women professionals working across journalism, broadcasting, public relations and strategic communication.

Held at the GCIS Auditorium, the programme created space for practical career advice alongside candid discussions about setbacks, workplace expectations and the personal determination often required to develop a lasting career in a media environment being reshaped by technology.

Introduced in 2023, the initiative has become an annual opportunity for aspiring professionals to learn directly from women already working in the sector, while strengthening the pipeline of young women entering media and encouraging more of them to pursue leadership positions.

Mentors share lessons from real career experiences

Rather than presenting media careers as straightforward journeys, mentors spoke openly about the sacrifices, achievements and difficult moments that shaped their professional lives, giving students a more realistic understanding of what they could encounter after completing their studies.

Resilience and adaptability emerged as important themes, particularly as digital technology continues changing how audiences discover information and how journalists and communication professionals produce and distribute content.

Students were encouraged to keep learning throughout their careers, become comfortable with emerging technologies and strengthen the storytelling abilities that remain essential even as platforms and production tools change.

The discussions also made clear that technical ability alone is not enough. Mentors placed strong emphasis on accuracy, integrity, truthfulness, professionalism and accountability, reminding participants that media practitioners can influence how communities understand events and public issues.

Speed mentoring creates space for practical questions

The programme's speed mentoring format allowed students to rotate between small groups of professionals, giving them exposure to different areas of the industry within a single session.

These conversations gave participants an opportunity to ask practical questions about finding work, building professional credibility, navigating workplace challenges and developing the skills employers expect from people entering journalism and communication.

The smaller groups also encouraged more personal discussions about career ambitions and uncertainties, allowing students to receive advice from women who had faced similar decisions and challenges earlier in their careers.

For aspiring journalists and communication professionals, that direct access can help bridge the gap between classroom learning and workplace reality, especially in an industry where professional networks, practical experience and an understanding of changing audience behaviour can strongly influence career development.

Women encouraged to create opportunities for each other

Support between women in the industry featured prominently throughout the session, with mentors encouraging students to build professional relationships, collaborate with their peers and recognise the achievements of other women rather than viewing career development as an individual journey.

Established professionals were also encouraged to help create opportunities for younger women entering the sector, with mentorship presented as an important part of building a more inclusive media environment and expanding women's representation in leadership.

Digital conduct formed another part of the conversation. Students were urged to treat social media as an extension of their professional responsibilities by sharing constructive stories, challenging damaging stereotypes and contributing respectfully to public discussions.

Mentors warned against using online platforms to mock, demean or undermine people, particularly when dealing with sensitive events or vulnerable individuals. The same principles of fairness, responsibility and ethical conduct expected in traditional media remain important when professionals communicate through social platforms. The session ended with students encouraged to enter the industry with confidence, determination and a clear sense of purpose.

By connecting aspiring professionals with women who have already built careers across the sector, the annual mentoring initiative is giving participants practical knowledge that cannot always be learned in a classroom while encouraging a new generation of women to help shape South Africa's changing media and communication landscape.