Chhattisgarh Gets ₹3,942 Crore Push for Rural Broadband

Rural Chhattisgarh is set for a major expansion of high-speed internet infrastructure after Digital Bharat Nidhi and the state government signed an agreement to implement the Amended BharatNet Program, backed by ₹3,942 crore in financial support from the Government of India.

The agreement was signed at Sanchar Bhawan in New Delhi between Digital Bharat Nidhi under the Department of Telecommunications, the Government of Chhattisgarh, Chhattisgarh State BharatNet Infrastructure Limited, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and the Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society.

The project will be implemented through Chhattisgarh State BharatNet Infrastructure Limited under the state-led model, giving Chhattisgarh a central role in building and expanding the network. Its scope covers 11,682 Gram Panchayats, while another 8,328 villages can receive connectivity based on demand.

The programme is also expected to support more than three lakh fibre connections to rural homes, creating the infrastructure needed for services ranging from online education and telemedicine to digital payments and e-Governance.

11,682 Gram Panchayats covered by broadband plan

A large part of the project involves strengthening infrastructure that already exists rather than simply laying new connections. BharatNet networks covering 4,048 Phase I Gram Panchayats will be upgraded from a linear structure to ring topology, a design intended to improve network resilience by reducing dependence on a single route.

Another 5,964 Gram Panchayats covered under Phase II will form part of the programme, while 1,670 newly created Gram Panchayats have also been included. Together, these categories bring the project's Gram Panchayat coverage to 11,682.

Connectivity for 8,328 additional villages will be provided on a demand basis, extending the network deeper into rural areas where households, institutions and service providers need reliable broadband.

The scale of the rollout is particularly relevant for remote communities where limited connectivity can make everyday digital services harder to access and where private investment in fixed broadband infrastructure may be less commercially attractive.

Three lakh rural home fibre connections expected

The Government of India's ₹3,942 crore financial support is intended to help Chhattisgarh build a network that reaches beyond government offices and Gram Panchayat buildings to support practical internet access for residents.

More than three lakh rural home fibre connections are expected to be facilitated with government financial assistance. Such connections could give households more reliable access to online classrooms, digital financial services, government platforms and remote healthcare services that require stable internet connections.

The programme can also strengthen the digital infrastructure available to schools, health facilities, businesses and public institutions in rural areas, creating a wider base for services that increasingly depend on online access.

Officials from Digital Bharat Nidhi, the Chhattisgarh government, CSBIL, BSNL and the Department of Telecommunications attended the signing, reflecting the number of organisations involved in delivering the network and connecting users at the local level.

BharatNet targets more resilient rural networks

The Union Cabinet approved the Amended BharatNet Program on August 4, 2023, with the broader goal of upgrading, consolidating and expanding India's existing rural broadband infrastructure. The programme is designed to provide robust and future-ready connectivity to Gram Panchayats while allowing villages to be connected according to demand.

For Chhattisgarh, the agreement moves the programme from planning towards faster implementation, with the state-led structure intended to coordinate network expansion around local requirements.

Improved infrastructure alone will not determine the programme's impact, since reliable maintenance, last-mile connections and actual adoption of digital services will remain important once the network is built. The planned scale gives Chhattisgarh an opportunity to narrow connectivity gaps that continue to separate many rural communities from services readily available in better-connected urban areas.

With thousands of Gram Panchayats included and more than three lakh home fibre connections expected, the project represents a substantial investment in making broadband a more routine part of rural life across the state.