Durban Clears Investment Barriers as Employment Rises

The eThekwini Municipality is stepping up efforts to remove administrative and regulatory obstacles holding back major private developments across Durban, with the city linking faster project approvals and problem-solving to its wider push for investment, business expansion and job creation.

A targeted intervention led by the Office of City Manager Musa Mbhele is tracking 20 strategic investment projects that have faced various operational or administrative blockages. Half of those cases have now been fully resolved, giving developers a clearer path to move ahead with projects that could bring additional private capital into the metropolitan economy.

The programme comes as Durban records an improvement in its labour market, with the municipality pointing to new Statistics South Africa data as evidence that employment growth and declining unemployment are strengthening the city's economic position.

City targets delays holding back major investments

Progress in clearing investment obstacles varies across eThekwini's regions. The municipality reported that all identified blockages in the North Central region have been resolved, giving it a 100% resolution rate, while the North has reached 86% and the Outer West stands at 67%.

The Central region has recorded a lower resolution rate of 25%, indicating that several projects there still require intervention before investors can proceed without the administrative constraints identified by the municipality.

The city's strategy focuses on actively following individual projects rather than leaving developers to navigate delays across different municipal processes on their own. Resolving planning, regulatory or operational issues more quickly can be particularly important for large developments, where extended delays can increase costs, affect financing arrangements and postpone construction and employment.

EThekwini believes removing these obstacles will allow private investment to enter the local economy faster and create a more predictable environment for companies considering future projects in Durban.

Durban unemployment falls as key sectors add jobs

The investment drive coincides with an improvement in Durban's employment figures. According to figures cited by the municipality from Statistics South Africa's Q2 2026 Labour Force Survey, eThekwini recorded an unemployment rate of 21.2%, compared with the national rate of 33.6%.

Employment in the metro increased by about 90,000 people year-on-year, while the number of unemployed people declined by approximately 92,000. These movements contributed to a 5.6 percentage point reduction in eThekwini's unemployment rate.

Transport and logistics has emerged as an important source of new employment. Around 44,000 jobs were added in the sector over the past nine months, according to the municipality, accounting for nearly all of KwaZulu-Natal's employment growth in that industry.

Finance and business services added another 25,000 positions, showing that employment gains are coming from both Durban's logistics-driven economy and its broader services sector.

Formal-sector employment increased by 149,000 over the same period cited by the municipality, an important indicator because formal jobs generally provide workers with greater employment stability and structured working arrangements.

Unblocked projects could support the next phase of growth

The municipality sees the progress made on its 20 strategic projects as a way of maintaining economic momentum rather than treating administrative reform as a separate exercise.

Durban's port, logistics networks, industrial areas and large consumer market make private investment particularly important to the metro's economic performance. Development projects that move from planning into construction can generate immediate activity, while completed industrial, commercial and mixed-use developments can support employment over a much longer period.

The remaining unresolved projects will also provide a test of how effectively the municipality can coordinate departments and address more complicated regulatory or operational barriers, especially in regions where resolution rates remain lower.

EThekwini said its proactive approach is intended to give investors a smoother operating environment and maintain the flow of private capital into the city.

With employment indicators improving and several strategic developments already unblocked, the municipality is now looking to translate administrative progress into completed investments, expanded businesses and additional jobs across Durban.