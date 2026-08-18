Disney's Clash with the FCC: A Battle Over Broadcast Licenses

The Walt Disney Company, along with its ABC unit, has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) seeking to halt an early review of their broadcast licenses. This legal move comes amid accusations from Disney that the Trump administration is using the FCC to retaliate against the network's content.

According to the suit, Disney alleges that the government's actions are an infringement on their First Amendment rights, as the administration reportedly pressured the FCC to reconsider ABC's licenses after disliking certain broadcasts. Disney has requested the court to issue a temporary restraining order to prevent the FCC from proceeding with any license hearings.

The legal conflict began when the FCC announced an early review of the network's licenses, a decision made shortly after President Trump expressed his disdain for certain ABC program hosts. The situation highlights the delicate balance between government oversight and freedom of the press in the realm of broadcast media.