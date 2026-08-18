Tensions Surge as Strait of Hormuz Standoff Continues
Talks between the U.S. and Iran have stalled, causing the Strait of Hormuz to remain closed. President Trump denies any ongoing negotiations, while Iran demands fulfilment of the June interim deal, which includes lifting the blockade and sanctions. Tensions threaten continued conflict.
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that there are no ongoing talks with Iran, despite previous claims of potential negotiations. He confirmed the Strait of Hormuz is open, post-clearing water mines.
In contrast, Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf insisted the vital shipping route will stay closed until the U.S. fulfills an interim deal necessitating the lifting of sanctions and blockades on Iran.
Amid conflicting reports of dialogue progress by Jared Kushner, the breakdown in discussions threatens to escalate tensions, with Iran adopting a more offensive military stance as negotiations falter.