Youth Unemployment Soars in China Amid Economic Concerns
China's youth urban unemployment rate rose to 17.9% in July, marking the highest level since August 2025. This data, released by the National Bureau of Statistics, highlights a sharp increase from June's 14.9%. Unemployment also edged up for people aged 25 to 29, while it dipped slightly for those aged 30 to 59.
China's urban youth unemployment rate saw a significant rise in July, reaching 17.9%, according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics. This represents the highest unemployment rate since August 2025 and marks a concerning increase from June's 14.9%.
For individuals aged 25 to 29, the unemployment rate increased slightly to 7.2% from the previous month's 7.1%, indicating a growing challenge for this age group in securing employment.
However, on a more positive note, the unemployment rate for the 30-to-59-year-old demographic experienced a minor decrease, dropping to 3.9% from 4.0%. These trends reflect varying economic impacts across different age groups in China's workforce.
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