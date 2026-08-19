Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's former Defence Minister, has stirred political waves by advocating for elections even as the nation grapples with ongoing war. A longtime supporter of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Fedorov's unexpected removal from the Defence Ministry in July signaled internal rifts at the top levels of government.

Appointed in 2019, Fedorov was quickly recognized for transformative digital reforms, making governmental processes accessible via a smartphone app. His popularity soared within military circles, particularly those leveraging modern drone warfare, a field he championed. However, his rising prominence and reform efforts clashed with senior military figures, leading to protests following his dismissal.

Fedorov's criticism of Zelenskiy focused on what he described as a "systemic crisis of governance" exacerbated by wartime corruption. While Zelenskiy has not directly addressed these accusations, his administration continues to face challenges in balancing national security with political stability.