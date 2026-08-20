Vietnam Proposes Major Reforms to Reduce Death Penalty Offences

Vietnam's government has proposed reducing the number of offences eligible for the death penalty. The revisions to the criminal code include removing capital punishment for drug trafficking and rape of minors, among others. The reforms aim to align with international standards and enhance Vietnam's legal standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 10:41 IST
Vietnam Proposes Major Reforms to Reduce Death Penalty Offences
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Vietnam is moving toward significant legal reforms, proposing to abolish the death penalty for six offences, including drug trafficking and rape of minors. This legislative revision, introduced to parliament, marks a shift in the country's criminal code.

Public Security Minister Luong Tam Quang highlighted that capital punishment would remain for treason, murder, terrorism, and illegal narcotics production. The proposal aligns with modern legislative trends and aims to boost Vietnam's reputation in judicial cooperation.

The proposed legal amendments also include tougher sentencing provisions focusing on offenders who evade capture. Human Rights Watch, however, expressed concerns about potential abuses under the new guidelines, emphasizing a need for laws more protective of civil rights.

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