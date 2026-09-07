Austria's Headscarf Ban: A Legal and Social Conundrum

Austria's ban on headscarves for under-14s in schools faces scrutiny as the new school year begins. The legislation, supported by a centrist coalition and the far-right Freedom Party, is challenged by Austria's main Muslim organization as discriminatory. Legal battles loom, with potential fines for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 13:06 IST
Austria's Headscarf Ban: A Legal and Social Conundrum
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As schools reopen in Vienna and other regions, Austria's ban on headscarves for girls under 14 is under the spotlight. Challenged as discriminatory by the country's main Muslim organization, this new legislation is likely to face legal scrutiny.

Passed in December by a coalition including the far-right Freedom Party, the ban aims to protect girls' freedom but is met with opposition from the Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGO). This group argues the law infringes on fundamental rights and plans to contest it in the Constitutional Court.

Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr remains uncertain about the court's potential ruling. Meanwhile, left-wing student organizations are gearing up for protests as the school year begins in parts of Austria, where violations could incur fines up to €800.

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