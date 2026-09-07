Military Leniency Sparks Outrage Over Activist Acid Attack Case

A controversial military court decision in Indonesia has sparked outrage after two soldiers convicted of attacking an activist had their sentences reduced and discharges reversed. The Advocacy for Democracy Team, a group of legal advocates, condemned the ruling as a threat to justice and a sign of military impunity.

The convicted soldiers, initially sentenced to three and 2-1/2 years and dismissed from the military, had their sentences cut by six months on appeal. The court provided no explanation for overturning the discharge, leading to criticism that the defendants received preferential treatment.

The victim, Andrie Yunus, is a vocal opponent of military involvement in civilian matters. His advocacy prompted the acid attack. Yunus has since undergone multiple surgeries, with lasting damage to his vision. The case underscores broader concerns about President Prabowo Subianto's military policies, sparking nationwide protests.