Malaysia's Haze Crisis: A Return to Normalcy?

Malaysia's Prime Minister's Office announced on Monday that the emergency declaration in Serian, Sarawak, has been lifted. This comes after air quality readings dropped below hazardous levels, though health risks still remain.

The emergency was initially declared on Friday, following a surge in air pollution caused by fires burning in Indonesia's Kalimantan region on Borneo Island. These fires had generated thick haze that severely impacted Sarawak, leading to school closures in affected areas.

Despite the improved air quality, local authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, as health concerns remain for residents exposed to the pollution.