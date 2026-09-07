Malaysia's Haze Crisis: A Return to Normalcy?

Malaysia's Prime Minister's Office announced the lifting of an emergency declaration in Serian, Sarawak, after air pollution levels dropped. Originally declared due to haze from Indonesian fires, the emergency had forced school closures. Although levels have improved, health risks persist in the affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 10:10 IST
Malaysia's Haze Crisis: A Return to Normalcy?
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Malaysia's Prime Minister's Office announced on Monday that the emergency declaration in Serian, Sarawak, has been lifted. This comes after air quality readings dropped below hazardous levels, though health risks still remain.

The emergency was initially declared on Friday, following a surge in air pollution caused by fires burning in Indonesia's Kalimantan region on Borneo Island. These fires had generated thick haze that severely impacted Sarawak, leading to school closures in affected areas.

Despite the improved air quality, local authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, as health concerns remain for residents exposed to the pollution.

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