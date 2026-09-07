The Indian company in question, allegedly linked to a deal to deliver artillery shells from Estonia to Ukraine, clarified it holds no contracts with India's Ministry of Defence or its armed forces, as reported by Defence officials.

This clarification follows the company's involvement in the Estonian arms procurement controversy, which triggered the resignation of Eston's ex-Defence Minister, Hanno Pevkur. The controversy revolved around using European Union funds for firearms purchases from companies without a history in weapon production.

NECO Defence, part of a Nagpur-based conglomerate, confirmed it has no dealings with the Ministry of Defence but may supply state police. Additionally, as an owner of Datasel and a Romanian facility, the firm is under scrutiny as Estonia reportedly pre-paid 70 million euros for the Ukraine-bound shells using EU's Peace Facility.