Corruption Verdict in Shanxi: Former Governor Sentenced

Jin Xiangjun, a former governor of China's Shanxi province, was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve for corruption. He was convicted of accepting over 148 million yuan in illegal payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 15:20 IST
Corruption Verdict in Shanxi: Former Governor Sentenced

A Chinese court delivered a severe verdict against Jin Xiangjun, a former governor of the coal-rich Shanxi province, by handing him a death sentence with a two-year reprieve for his involvement in corruption activities.

Jin was found guilty of illegally accepting over 148 million yuan (equivalent to $22.05 million) in bribes, marking a significant crackdown on corruption in China.

This case underscores the Chinese government's ongoing battle against corruption and serves as a cautionary tale for officials in power.

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