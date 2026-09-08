Areion Growth Fund Secures $50M, Eyes India's Stressed Asset Market

Areion Assets Management has secured $50 million for its Areion Growth Fund, targeting stressed asset investment opportunities in India. The fund focuses on security receipts and high-yield debentures, aiming for risk-adjusted returns. Early investments include telecom and education sectors, demonstrating confidence in India's evolving credit market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-09-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 16:09 IST
Areion Growth Fund Secures $50M, Eyes India's Stressed Asset Market
Areion’s maiden GIFT City fund secures USD 50 million in commitments within three months of launch. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant stride towards capitalizing on India's evolving credit market, Areion Assets Management Private Limited has announced securing around $50 million in commitments for its Areion Growth Fund – GIFT City.

This Category III Alternative Investment Fund, established under the International Financial Services Centres Authority Regulations, 2025, has already garnered over 90% of its targeted $55 million corpus, following its first close in July. With Areion Group committing $5 million alongside, the fund’s total reaches $60 million, demonstrating robust investor confidence.

Areion Growth Fund is set to focus on India's stressed and non-performing credit spaces, employing an investment approach that prioritizes security, collateral, and risk-adjusted returns. Group CEO, Suresh Khatanhar, emphasized its asset-led investment discipline, echoing Areion’s commitment to value realization and capital protection in this promising market.

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