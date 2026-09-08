Areion Growth Fund Secures $50M, Eyes India's Stressed Asset Market

In a significant stride towards capitalizing on India's evolving credit market, Areion Assets Management Private Limited has announced securing around $50 million in commitments for its Areion Growth Fund – GIFT City.

This Category III Alternative Investment Fund, established under the International Financial Services Centres Authority Regulations, 2025, has already garnered over 90% of its targeted $55 million corpus, following its first close in July. With Areion Group committing $5 million alongside, the fund’s total reaches $60 million, demonstrating robust investor confidence.

Areion Growth Fund is set to focus on India's stressed and non-performing credit spaces, employing an investment approach that prioritizes security, collateral, and risk-adjusted returns. Group CEO, Suresh Khatanhar, emphasized its asset-led investment discipline, echoing Areion’s commitment to value realization and capital protection in this promising market.