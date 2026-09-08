India Gears Up for 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics with Optimism and Support

During a recent event in New Delhi, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia voiced his optimism about India's preparations for the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles. He highlighted the athletes' readiness and praised the nation's evolving sports culture, which he believes positions India as a formidable contender at the Games.

Jhajharia's statements followed a felicitation ceremony where SBI Life Insurance, in partnership with PCI, celebrated the achievements of Indian para-athletes who secured seven medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The acknowledgment extended beyond individual accomplishments, recognizing a broader national pride.

Underlining the impact of corporate involvement, Jhajharia emphasized how support from businesses has transformed India's para-sports landscape. He noted the country's significant improvement, exemplified by the 29 medals won at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, illustrating the need for continued and enhanced backing as India aims for greater success at upcoming international competitions.