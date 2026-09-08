Liverpool and Turkish Airlines Take Off with Record Sponsorship Deal
Liverpool has struck a five-year sponsorship deal with Turkish Airlines, which will become the club's main partner starting June 2027. The deal marks a significant change since Standard Chartered has been the leading sponsor since 2010. This lucrative deal is reported to be worth over £300 million.
Liverpool Football Club has secured a groundbreaking sponsorship deal with Turkish Airlines, set to begin in June 2027, ending Standard Chartered's 17-year run as the club’s main sponsor.
The newly announced deal with the Turkish airline is estimated to be worth over £300 million, aligning with some of the Premier League's most lucrative agreements, like Manchester United's recent partnership with Qualcomm.
Liverpool’s chief commercial officer, Ben Latty, emphasized the historical significance of the club’s shirt sponsor, praising Turkish Airlines' global reach and recalling the fond memories from the 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul.