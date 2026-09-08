Gambians Demand Change Amid Escalating Power Crisis

Clashes erupted across Gambia as frustrated citizens, enduring persistent power outages, took to the streets demanding accountability from President Adama Barrow. Protesters near the presidential residence likened the administration's service delivery to chaos, vowing 'Barrow must go.' Smashed barricades, which dotted Banjul and surrounding areas, evidenced residents' heightened discontent.

As the presidential election looms this December, dissatisfaction with Barrow's administration grows. Vice President Mohammed B.S. Jallow faced direct demonstrations at his Farato residence, further amplifying the public's outcry against the ruling National People's Party. This unrest underscores a critical lack of essential public services, heightening pre-election tensions.

Gambia's national electric utility, NAWEC, claimed high temperatures triggered surging electricity demand, yet this offers scant consolation to thousands without power. Despite public statements acknowledging failures and cautioning about necessary load shedding, NAWEC's silence in response to inquiries leaves citizens demanding transparent solutions and urgent government action.