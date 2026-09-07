In a recent meeting in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi clarified that China and Mexico's diplomatic relations are not subject to third-party influences. He emphasized China's commitment to safeguarding mutual interests and promoting self-reliance among Global South nations.

Wang Yi highlighted China's support for Mexico in maintaining its independence and autonomy amidst global external pressures. The meeting underscored how both nations aim to boost unity and cooperation within the Global South.

The Chinese foreign ministry released an official summary of the meeting, signaling both countries' dedication to opposing external interference and working collaboratively for mutual benefits.