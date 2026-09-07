China and Mexico: A Strategic Partnership for the Global South

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasizes that China-Mexico relations are independent of any third-party influence. During a meeting in Beijing, he highlighted the importance of safeguarding mutual interests and fostering Global South unity. China supports Mexico's independence and opposes external interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 15:15 IST
China and Mexico: A Strategic Partnership for the Global South
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In a recent meeting in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi clarified that China and Mexico's diplomatic relations are not subject to third-party influences. He emphasized China's commitment to safeguarding mutual interests and promoting self-reliance among Global South nations.

Wang Yi highlighted China's support for Mexico in maintaining its independence and autonomy amidst global external pressures. The meeting underscored how both nations aim to boost unity and cooperation within the Global South.

The Chinese foreign ministry released an official summary of the meeting, signaling both countries' dedication to opposing external interference and working collaboratively for mutual benefits.

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