Xi and Burnham: Bridging Nations with Multilateral Cooperation

In a recent phone call, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Britain's new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, discussed strengthening cooperation in technology, education, healthcare, and finance. The discussion aimed at overcoming differences and enhancing mutual interests amid global economic shifts and evolving international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 18:50 IST
Xi and Burnham: Bridging Nations with Multilateral Cooperation
Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping extended a positive gesture during a phone conversation with Britain's newly appointed Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Xi highlighted the importance of transcending differences to build upon common interests between the two nations. Beijing and London share various sectors, including technology and finance, warranting stronger cooperation.

The call marked the first public dialogue between the leaders since Burnham assumed office, initiated at his invitation. Burnham emphasized the value of pragmatic collaboration on economic growth and highlighted issues of domestic security, Ukraine, Hong Kong, and human rights, reflecting a balanced approach to bilateral discussions.

The easing of tensions can partially be attributed to former UK leader Keir Starmer's visit to Beijing, which facilitated agreements like visa-free schemes and tariff reductions. Both China and Britain, as major economic players, pledged to champion multilateralism and open trade. Xi also addressed concerns over Chinese investments in British industries during the dialogue.

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