Cracking the 'Narcobank': Spanish Police Dismantle Major Illegal Banking Network

Spanish police dismantled an illegal banking network, known as the 'narcobank', linked to Europe's major cocaine traffickers. Twenty-one arrests were made across several countries, and €20 million in assets were seized. The investigation began with the 2021 seizure of cocaine aboard the Nehir vessel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 19:10 IST
Cracking the 'Narcobank': Spanish Police Dismantle Major Illegal Banking Network

Spanish authorities have dismantled an illegal banking network servicing some of Europe's most notorious cocaine traffickers, arresting 21 individuals in various countries, including Spain and the Middle East. Known as the "narcobank", the network allegedly supported cocaine shipments and provided crucial financial transactions outside the traditional banking system.

The operation was integral in financing drug trafficking, offering cryptocurrency solutions for covert transactions, and laundering money. Among those detained was a significant underground banker, identified by Europol as a high-value target. The operation involved the arrest of 14 suspects in Spain and seven others in countries like the UAE, Egypt, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

This crackdown was set in motion following a 2021 incident that saw police seize 1.84 metric tons of cocaine aboard a vessel. The ship was intentionally sunk to hide an additional 1.65 tons. Authorities have confiscated numerous assets, including €2.3 million in bank accounts, 48 high-value properties, and luxury cars.

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