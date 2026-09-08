Chaos in the Skies: Technical Glitch Grounds UK Flights

Flights at some of Britain's busiest airports were severely disrupted on Tuesday following a technical glitch experienced by the air traffic control provider, NATS.

Several key airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, and Stansted, reported various restrictions and delays as a result of the issue.

Efforts are underway, with Heathrow working closely with NATS to resolve the problem promptly, while Edinburgh Airport has alerted passengers to potential impacts on its operations.