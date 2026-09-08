Chaos in the Skies: Technical Glitch Grounds UK Flights
Flights at major British airports faced disruptions due to a technical issue with air traffic control provider NATS. This affected several airports including Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, and Stansted. Airports are coordinating with NATS to resolve the issue swiftly, while Edinburgh Airport warned of potential impacts.
Flights at some of Britain's busiest airports were severely disrupted on Tuesday following a technical glitch experienced by the air traffic control provider, NATS.
Several key airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, and Stansted, reported various restrictions and delays as a result of the issue.
Efforts are underway, with Heathrow working closely with NATS to resolve the problem promptly, while Edinburgh Airport has alerted passengers to potential impacts on its operations.