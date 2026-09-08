Antim Panghal: On the Path to Wrestling Glory at Asian Games

Antim Panghal gears up for the Asian Games with past experience in tow and aims for a medal alongside her teammates. With comprehensive support from the Inspire Institute of Sport, Antim focuses on technique under Japanese coach Kosei Akaishi, while harboring aspirations for the World Championship and Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 19:55 IST
Antim Panghal: On the Path to Wrestling Glory at Asian Games
Antim Panghal. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Antim Panghal is set to make her mark at the Asian Games with an eye on future achievements, drawing from her experience at the 2022 Hangzhou edition. Antim, a wrestler from the Inspire Institute of Sport, is fueled by a shared ambition with her teammates to clinch a medal for India.

During a press release, Antim emphasized the collective mindset of her training camp. "Our camp is going well. We are all training together with the same mindset of getting a medal for our country. It feels good to be one of the six girls going. The Asian Games are a big deal because they happen only once every four years," she said. Technique is at the forefront of her preparation, aided by Japanese coach Kosei Akaishi, who serves as the discipline’s head coach at the Inspire Institute of Sport. With a nurturing team environment, the athletes strive to excel together.

Antim's wrestling journey began under the influence of her elder sister, a kabaddi player. Her rise to prominence was highlighted when she became the first Indian to win the Junior World Championship. Since 2022, the Inspire Institute of Sport has backed her journey, providing physiotherapy and essential training equipment, ensuring her focus remains steadfast.

The young wrestler eyes the World Championships after the Asian Games, motivated by her Olympic dreams. "Mehnat karne se sab ho jaata hai (Hard work is the key to everything)," Antim declared, promising to give her all in the upcoming trials post-Asian Games to secure Olympic qualification.

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