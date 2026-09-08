European Leagues Extend FIFA Challenge Over Women's Football Schedule

European Leagues have expanded their complaint against FIFA to the European Commission. They argue FIFA's dual role as regulator and competition organizer creates a conflict of interest, negatively impacting women's football and violating EU competition law. FIFA's delay of the Women's Club World Cup adds to concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 19:54 IST
European Leagues Extend FIFA Challenge Over Women's Football Schedule
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The European Leagues have intensified their dispute with FIFA by filing an expanded complaint to the European Commission. This complaint targets FIFA's approach to the women's international match calendar, labeling it as 'abusive conduct.'

The European Leagues argue that FIFA's dual role as a regulatory authority and competition organizer leads to a conflict that breaches EU competition laws. This move builds upon their previous complaints over men's football scheduling, asserting that FIFA exploits its position to prioritize its competitions over European national leagues.

The Leagues have called for an investigation, urging the European Commission to ensure adherence to EU laws. They are concerned that FIFA’s postponed Women's Club World Cup will disrupt European leagues, despite efforts to accommodate players' schedules.

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