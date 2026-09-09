Criminal Investigation into Reform UK: Donation Violation Allegations

British police announced on Wednesday the initiation of a criminal investigation into the Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, over alleged donation violations after undercover reporters filmed party officials.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement indicating potential offences requiring further inquiry, similar to current investigations by its Special Enquiry Team concerning the same political party’s donations.

Last week, two senior aides to Farage resigned following allegations that the party had broken electoral law by facilitating a foreign donor to finance political polling. Reform UK, whose popularity in polls has waned due to other allegations of a £5 million gift to Farage, claims to be a victim of a hoax by climate activists.