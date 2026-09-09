Congo Tightens Grip on Geological Data to Influence Global Mineral Markets

The Democratic Republic of Congo is intensifying its control over geological data to enhance state influence on mineral development. This move could redefine the global mining landscape, as indicated by government officials and industry insiders.

The geological mapping initiative, launched in January through a $180 million contract with Spain's Xcalibur, is part of Congo's efforts to establish a comprehensive national geological databank. The project, scheduled to be fully operational by 2026, aims to mitigate exploration risks and manage mineral assets efficiently.

The initiative is significant given Congo's position as the world's leading cobalt producer and the second-largest copper supplier. By keeping control over the databank, Congo hopes to shape future exploration investments, ensuring strategic interests are protected amidst growing competition between the U.S. and China for critical mineral resources.