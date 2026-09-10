Russian Forces Target Cargo Vessel in Chornomorsk

Russian military attacked a cargo vessel in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, claiming it was used for transporting military supplies. The incident was reported by Russia's Defence Ministry on Thursday, but Reuters has been unable to independently verify the details of the strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 21:55 IST
Russian Forces Target Cargo Vessel in Chornomorsk
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Russian military forces have struck a cargo vessel in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, claiming it was being used to transport military supplies, according to a statement from Russia's Defence Ministry released on Thursday.

The ministry did not provide further details about the cargo, and the statement has yet to be independently verified by Reuters or other news agencies.

This attack marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict, raising concerns about the security of supply routes and the potential escalation of military actions in the region.

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