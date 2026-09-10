ECB Tightens Grip Amid Rising Energy Inflation

The European Central Bank (ECB) has taken decisive action to address surging inflation driven by spiraling energy costs, marking its second interest rate hike this year. The move aims to deliver a shock to rising prices, fueled by geopolitical tensions affecting oil and gas supplies.

At a press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde candidly described the rate increase as a 'no-brainer' while projecting inflation could persist beyond expectations. Despite slightly adjusted inflation forecasts, analysts note these assessments may not fully reflect recent energy price spikes.

Market analysts now foresee more than three rate hikes over the next 12 months, though Lagarde remains noncommittal about future moves due to prevailing uncertainties. Meanwhile, she cited promising growth forecasts, suggesting the euro zone economy exhibits resilience against inflationary pressures.