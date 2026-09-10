Iranian Influence Behind Houthis' Strategic Advance in Yemen

This week saw a significant development in Yemen's ongoing conflict as the Houthis made a strategic advance down the Red Sea coast, reportedly guided by Iran's Revolutionary Guards. This move aims to open a new front against U.S. interests, as confirmed by Yemeni and regional sources.

By capturing Mocha, a crucial port, the Houthis have tightened their control over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This has added strain to global energy supply chains, following Iran's earlier blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Despite opposition from Saudi-backed forces in the north, the Houthis continue to consolidate their hold on this critical geopolitical chokepoint.

Iran is accused of escalating the situation by promising the Houthis more funding, weapons, and leadership, while denying direct military involvement. This complex power dynamic sees the Yemeni government calling for increased Saudi air support as the situation remains fluid and uncertain.