Iranian Influence Behind Houthis' Strategic Advance in Yemen

The Houthis' recent advance on Yemen's Red Sea coast, with alleged Iranian backing, strengthens their grip on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, impacting global energy supplies. Iran supports the Houthis with weapons and strategic guidance, complicating the U.S. and Saudi Arabia's regional positions. Yemen's government seeks increased Saudi support amid this ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 21:51 IST
Iranian Influence Behind Houthis' Strategic Advance in Yemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week saw a significant development in Yemen's ongoing conflict as the Houthis made a strategic advance down the Red Sea coast, reportedly guided by Iran's Revolutionary Guards. This move aims to open a new front against U.S. interests, as confirmed by Yemeni and regional sources.

By capturing Mocha, a crucial port, the Houthis have tightened their control over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This has added strain to global energy supply chains, following Iran's earlier blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Despite opposition from Saudi-backed forces in the north, the Houthis continue to consolidate their hold on this critical geopolitical chokepoint.

Iran is accused of escalating the situation by promising the Houthis more funding, weapons, and leadership, while denying direct military involvement. This complex power dynamic sees the Yemeni government calling for increased Saudi air support as the situation remains fluid and uncertain.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026