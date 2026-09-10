Showdown Over Mail-In Voting: Appeals Court Blocks USPS Rule

A U.S. appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's attempt to enforce a new U.S. Postal Service (USPS) rule tightening mail-in voting requirements prior to the upcoming November congressional elections. This decision comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider a similar appeal, with a resolution expected soon.

The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an injunction by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, citing concerns of potential voter disenfranchisement. The court emphasized that election regulatory authority lies with the states and Congress, not the executive branch, contradicting the administration's modest mail regulation defense.

California's Attorney General Rob Bonta praised the ruling, which aligns with Democratic-led states' opposition to the rule. Meanwhile, the appeal remains pending before the Supreme Court as the administration presses forward with its agenda, drawing criticism over potential impacts on mail ballot delivery.