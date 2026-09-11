Massive Cocaine Bust at Dunkirk Port Shakes Illegal Trade

French customs officers made a remarkable seizure of nearly 3.9 metric tons of cocaine, valued at €225 million, at Dunkirk port. This significant bust by France's organized crime prosecutors dealt a heavy blow to drug trafficking operations and highlighted the ongoing efforts against illegal narcotics smuggling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 00:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 00:02 IST
Massive Cocaine Bust at Dunkirk Port Shakes Illegal Trade
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In a significant blow to international drug trafficking, French customs officers seized nearly 3.9 metric tons of cocaine at the northern port of Dunkirk on Thursday. With an estimated street value of €225 million ($261.45 million), the interception represents one of the largest in Europe's ongoing battle against narcotics smuggling.

The operation was carried out by the French organized crime prosecutor's office, underscoring the nation's commitment to cracking down on illegal drug networks. This substantial haul is a testament to the rigorous efforts made by law enforcement agencies to disrupt the flow of drugs into Europe.

The discovery at Dunkirk highlights the persistent threat posed by drug syndicates and reinforces the importance of international cooperation in combating organized crime. As authorities investigate the origins and intended destination of the cocaine, this case serves as a reminder of the high stakes involved in the war on drugs.

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