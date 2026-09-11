Como's Fairytale Champions League Debut Stuns RB Leipzig

In a thrilling European debut, Italian club Como defeated RB Leipzig 4-1, while Sabah faced a tough 4-0 loss against Manchester United. The Champions League saw several exciting matches, including Bayern Munich's 5-0 win over Bodo/Glimt and Fenerbahce's 1-1 draw with AS Roma, marking their return to the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 03:20 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 03:20 IST
Como's Fairytale Champions League Debut Stuns RB Leipzig
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Como enjoyed an unforgettable Champions League debut, securing a remarkable 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig at home. Meanwhile, Sabah fell 4-0 to Manchester United, marking a challenging start in Europe's elite competition.

Bayern Munich commenced their campaign with a dominant 5-0 win against Bodo/Glimt, while Fenerbahce marked their long-awaited return by drawing 1-1 with AS Roma.

While Matheus Cunha led United’s rout, Bayern’s Jamal Musiala broke the deadlock to set up a stellar performance, showcasing the excitement and challenges of the group's opening matches.

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