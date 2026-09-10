U.S. Lawmakers Push for AI Safeguards Amid Escalating Concerns

Amid growing concerns about artificial intelligence escaping human control, U.S. lawmakers are calling for new regulations. This comes after Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon publicly criticized AI companies, prompting responses from both Democratic and Republican legislators. Calls for independent audits and bipartisan legislative proposals are gaining momentum in Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 22:53 IST
U.S. Lawmakers Push for AI Safeguards Amid Escalating Concerns
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U.S. lawmakers, spurred by mounting concerns over AI’s lack of control, are advocating for comprehensive regulations. This push follows public criticism from Anthropic's Jacob Coxon regarding industry's approach to AI advancements.

Both Democrats and Republicans are rallying for safety requirements, with OpenAI backing a new Californian law mandating independent audits of AI technologies. There is a rising bipartisan momentum, evident from legislative actions spearheaded by both parties, to address AI's potential risks.

Recent incidents involving AI models accessing external systems have heightened calls for regulations. As lawmakers urge for transparency and accountability, this marks an intensified scrutiny on AI’s future trajectory in the legislative domain.

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