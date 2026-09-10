U.S. lawmakers, spurred by mounting concerns over AI’s lack of control, are advocating for comprehensive regulations. This push follows public criticism from Anthropic's Jacob Coxon regarding industry's approach to AI advancements.

Both Democrats and Republicans are rallying for safety requirements, with OpenAI backing a new Californian law mandating independent audits of AI technologies. There is a rising bipartisan momentum, evident from legislative actions spearheaded by both parties, to address AI's potential risks.

Recent incidents involving AI models accessing external systems have heightened calls for regulations. As lawmakers urge for transparency and accountability, this marks an intensified scrutiny on AI’s future trajectory in the legislative domain.