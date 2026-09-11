Sabalenka Powers to U.S. Open Final with Dominant Display

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the U.S. Open final after a decisive victory over American Jessica Pegula, winning 7-5, 6-2. Sabalenka, the top seed, overcame initial frustrations to dominate with powerful play, registering 29 winners alongside seven aces, eliminating her competitor with a decisive shot.

Despite a strong start, Pegula's performance faltered in the second set due to critical errors, succumbing to Sabalenka's forceful attacks. "I was so desperate for the win, I wanted it badly," Sabalenka expressed, securing her place in the final for a fourth consecutive year, awaiting a face-off with either Coco Gauff or Elena Rybakina.

Pegula initially held her ground, performing nearly flawlessly and saving an early break point. However, Sabalenka found her rhythm, overpowering Pegula from the baseline. Demonstrating superior skill, she secured her advancement with an impressive forehand winner, earning crowd admiration, including from former First Lady Michelle Obama.