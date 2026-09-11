LIV Golf Gains Crucial Court Approval Amid Bankruptcy Restructuring

LIV Golf received interim approval from a U.S. bankruptcy court to access $14 million in financing, a critical step in its Chapter 11 restructuring plan under BC Partners Credit's backing.

The New Jersey court’s decision allows LIV Golf to pay employee wages, maintain critical programs, and make selected vendor payments, securing short-term liquidity as it negotiates new player agreements.

The league filed for Chapter 11 on Tuesday, anticipating completion by early 2027, with its restructuring efforts also involving negotiations with the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's PIF for future collaborations.