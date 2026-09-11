Oil Surge Shakes Global Markets: Inflation Risks Ignite Policy Tightening

Global bond yields soared and sharemarkets plummeted as oil prices surged, heightening inflation risks and prompting expectations of tighter central bank policies. Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East further fueled market volatility. Investors are now anticipating rate hikes from major central banks to counter inflationary pressures, impacting global financial markets significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 06:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 06:21 IST
Oil Surge Shakes Global Markets: Inflation Risks Ignite Policy Tightening
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Global bond yields spiked to record levels, and sharemarkets slumped on Friday as rising oil prices intensified inflation fears. Investors are now pricing in tighter policy measures from central banks worldwide.

Brent crude futures surged 6%, reaching a four-month high due to geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran. This situation threatens oil flow through crucial maritime routes, exacerbating market anxiety.

Statements from President Donald Trump suggested prolonged conflicts could extend into next year, compounding market fears of continued inflationary pressures. Bond yields rose globally, amplifying concerns over potential interest rate hikes.

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