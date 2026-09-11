Oil Surge Shakes Global Markets: Inflation Risks Ignite Policy Tightening

Global bond yields spiked to record levels, and sharemarkets slumped on Friday as rising oil prices intensified inflation fears. Investors are now pricing in tighter policy measures from central banks worldwide.

Brent crude futures surged 6%, reaching a four-month high due to geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran. This situation threatens oil flow through crucial maritime routes, exacerbating market anxiety.

Statements from President Donald Trump suggested prolonged conflicts could extend into next year, compounding market fears of continued inflationary pressures. Bond yields rose globally, amplifying concerns over potential interest rate hikes.