Oil Surge Spurs Inflation Fears as Bond Yields Spike

Global bond yields surged to new highs on Friday, spurred by a dramatic increase in oil prices that heightened inflation concerns and prompted investors to brace for more central bank policy tightening. This turmoil sent shockwaves through sharemarkets worldwide.

Tensions in the Middle East have fueled the oil price surge, with Brent crude reaching a four-month high of $109.97 per barrel. Iran-aligned Houthis seized Yemen's port of Mocha, threatening Saudi exports through critical maritime chokepoints, while the U.S. and Iran engaged in escalating hostilities.

The inflation concerns have impacted bond markets globally, with benchmark yields approaching critical thresholds and expectations growing for a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike. The spike in oil prices adds urgency to upcoming consumer price data, which could significantly influence central bank decisions.