Tragedy Strikes: Fire Aboard Vessel in Qingdao Shipyard

A tragic fire aboard a cargo vessel at Qingdao Beihai shipyard resulted in 25 deaths. The blaze broke out during repair works on the Ocean Melody, a Liberia-flagged vessel. Chinese President Xi Jinping demanded immediate search-and-rescue efforts and a thorough investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 06:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 06:15 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fire Aboard Vessel in Qingdao Shipyard
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A devastating fire broke out aboard a foreign cargo vessel undergoing repairs at Qingdao Beihai shipyard in eastern China, resulting in the deaths of 25 individuals, according to reports from state media.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m., causing widespread damage and disruption. While 12 individuals were safely evacuated, five suffered injuries and were hospitalized, as per details released by the state-run Xinhua agency.

Identified as the Ocean Melody, the vessel, Liberia-flagged and managed by Yuyangkunpeng Shanghai Ship Management, had been docked for repairs since August 31. President Xi Jinping emphasized the necessity for urgent search-and-rescue operations and a comprehensive investigation to ensure accountability.

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