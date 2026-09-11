Legal Turmoil Surrounds Indonesia's Free Meal Program

A police complaint made by 60 parents in Indonesia claims negligence after many children fell ill from government-funded free meals. The legal action targets the National Nutrition Agency, its meal providers, and distributors.

With the program already tainted by accusations of mismanagement and corruption, the complaints call for an investigation amid doubts about its sustainability. Parents seek accountability for those in charge following over 50,000 reported food poisoning incidents.

This challenge poses a significant setback to President Prabowo Subianto's flagship social initiative, currently under scrutiny for its budget cuts and corruption allegations involving program leaders. The case adds to the growing unrest over the program's execution.