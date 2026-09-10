Inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup Kicks Off with Exciting Matchups

The FIFA ASEAN Cup is making its debut in Jakarta on September 25, with hosts Indonesia set to clash with Singapore following a duel between Malaysia and guest team Bangladesh, as announced by FIFA. This new tournament involves 14 teams, comprising primarily ASEAN countries but also featuring guest entries from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Hong Kong.

The competition is divided into the Premier Division and the Challenge Division. The latter begins on September 24 with a game between hosts Hong Kong and Brunei. Notably absent from the lineup are India and China. Reports indicate India's alternative squad proposal was declined as their main team will face Brazil on the same day as the ASEAN Cup's final.

The Premier Division consists of two groups with finalists from the ASEAN Championship, Thailand and Vietnam, in Group B alongside the Philippines and Pakistan. With Vietnam kicking off against the Philippines on September 26, FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the Cup's aim to offer meaningful matches within the international calendar.