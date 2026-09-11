Russell Triumphs in Thrilling Free Practice at New Madrid Circuit

George Russell led the free practice session at the new Madrid circuit, with Kimi Antonelli close behind. The Mercedes one-two set the pace, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton coming in third and fourth. Complaints of interference arose, but the session ran smoothly otherwise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 18:19 IST
Russell Triumphs in Thrilling Free Practice at New Madrid Circuit
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In a dominating display, George Russell claimed the lead at the inaugural Formula One free practice at the new Spanish Grand Prix circuit in Madrid. Racing for Mercedes, Russell clocked a fastest lap of 1:34.077, leaving championship leader Kimi Antonelli trailing by 0.286 seconds.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton followed in third and fourth positions, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's reigning champion Lando Norris rounded out the top six. Despite complaints of interference during the session, the event proceeded without significant disruptions, ensuring an action-packed afternoon for drivers and spectators alike.

The day was marked by standout performances, as Racing Bulls' new talent, Arvid Lindblad, secured seventh place. Meanwhile, McLaren's Oscar Piastri faced cockpit discomfort but managed to finish eighth, ahead of Audi's Nico Hulkenberg. New Zealand's Liam Lawson wrapped up the top ten for Red Bull, stepping in for the injured Isack Hadjar.

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