Inaki Williams Bids Farewell to International Football with Ghana

Athletic Bilbao captain Inaki Williams has retired from international football. Williams, who switched allegiance to Ghana in 2022, shared his gratitude for the experiences and pride he gained while representing the country. His final appearance for Ghana was against Colombia in the World Cup round of 32.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 18:22 IST
Inaki Williams Bids Farewell to International Football with Ghana

Inaki Williams, the Athletic Bilbao captain, announced his retirement from international football with Ghana after four years of representing the nation. The 32-year-old forward shared the news on social media, marking the end of his international career following Ghana's 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the World Cup's round of 32.

Williams, a Bilbao native born to Ghanaian parents, initially played for Spain in 2016 before committing to Ghana in 2022. During his time with the Black Stars, he scored two goals in 28 appearances, aiding the team in reaching the World Cup knockout stages for the first time since 2010.

Beyond statistics, Williams expressed profound gratitude for how his international tenure with Ghana strengthened his sense of identity and connection to his ancestral roots. His brother, Nico Williams, continues the family legacy, having contributed to Spain's World Cup triumph this year.

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