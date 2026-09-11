Putin Critiques Western Tactics at BRICS Conference

During a visit to India for the BRICS conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Western countries, accusing them of attempting to regain their former leadership in what he termed as an unseemly manner. He highlighted destructive tactics like targeting facilities and pipelines and seizing vessels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 18:14 IST
Putin Critiques Western Tactics at BRICS Conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the BRICS conference in India on Friday, accused Western competitors of engaging in what he described as unseemly attempts to reclaim their former global leadership. His comments hint at a simmering geopolitical tension between the blocs.

Addressing the BRICS business forum, Putin emphasized that Western nations are resorting to aggressive actions, citing sabotage against facilities, pipelines, and the seizure of vessels, as strategies to maintain their economic dominance. His remarks underscore a widening rift between the economic policies of BRICS nations and Western powers.

This rhetoric reflects broader grievances among BRICS members regarding Western influence in global economic governance. The conference sets the stage for discussing more collaborative strategies aimed at challenging the status quo and reshaping future economic alignments.

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