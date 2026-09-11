Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali, touched down in New Delhi, India, to participate in the BRICS Summit 2025. Greeted by the Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, the Ethiopian leader joins other global dignitaries for discussions on economic and technological challenges.

Earlier today, Seth also welcomed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to the Indian capital, as an array of key figures descend upon New Delhi for the two-day summit. This prestigious event marks a pivotal moment as India facilitates dialogue among the BRICS nations during its 2026 chairship.

At the BRICS Business Forum 2026, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a prominent gathering of leaders, including the Chairs of the BRICS Business Council and the BRICS Women's Business Alliance, for a public photograph. The forum, a flagship platform, supports private sector initiatives and examines pressing issues such as trade, finance, and technology, setting a major agenda for the BRICS Summit discussions.

India's leadership is characterized by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability,” amid global economic fragmentation and climatic changes. As the BRICS members represent significant portions of the world's population, GDP, and trade, the 2026 Chairship endeavors to strengthen collaboration and generate impactful outcomes that reflect the diverse interests of its members.